We were not drunk! Bridesmaids dismisses SDA pastor’s claims





A team of bridesmaids who were in December 2022, chased from a wedding in Nyamira County by a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) pastor have dismissed claims that they were drunk.

Pastor Jared Omwoyo, on Friday, December 30, 2022, chased away bridesmaids from the wedding which was held at Tente SDA church in Nyamira County.

Mr Omwoyo who resides in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County said that he had no option but to chase the bridal team away because of “indecent dressing and bad character” and that he was lied to about their faith.

He later told the Nairobi News that the bridesmaids were also drunk.

However, Ms. Gladys Obiero, the sister to the bride, identified as Ms. Rose Obiero, said that the pastor was not honest on the whole matter.

“Kuna hii story watu wanasema watu walikuwa wamekunywa pombe (There is this story of people saying that some people had drank alcohol), there is nothing like that,” Ms. Gladys said.

Ms. Gladys said they were mad at the pastor for chasing the bridesmaid’s team from the function.

She said that the pastor had also been informed that they were chased from the function because they had applied makeup, and they decided to wipe the makeup off.

According to her, they decided to wipe the makeup off because they respected the bride as they did not want to spoil the function.

“We know that we were wrong by applying the makeup and for that reason we decided to wipe it off, but what did the men do to also be sent away?” she posed.

She said the couple had already informed the pastor that the bridegroom’s family were not members of the SDA church, but he had decided to have the wedding done in the church.

She questioned why the pastor decided to go ahead and ask those who were not members of SDA to leave the service.

Ms. Gladys claimed that she suspected someone had informed the pastor of some ill information which irritated him to the extent that he even threatened not presiding over the wedding.

In his interview, Mr. Omwoyo said that when he questioned the team on why they were going contrary to the principles of the church, they started answering him in a rebellious manner.

The stern SDA pastor was not amused when he unearthed the deception advanced by the bridal party.

Mr. Omwoyo said that he had been given false information that out of the six bridesmaids lined up to escort the bride down the aisle, only two were not members of the SDA church.

When he realised he had been lied to, the pastor said he had no option but to stand his ground and stick to what the church rules dictate.

Asked if he has spoken to the newlyweds after the viral incident, he said he hasn’t spoken with them but promised to look for the couple and speak about what transpired that day.