What next for Anto Neosoul after Nation FM?





After three years, multitalented entertainer Antony Mwangi christened Anto Neosoul, has parted ways with Nation FM.

The vocalist, known for his wit and enthusiastic zeal on the evening show Nation Drive hosted his last show on the station on Monday this week.

“It’s a decision I don’t take lightly, one that I have really sat and thought about, and it’s been quite difficult to fathom, but well, the time is here, and the time is now.” The 37-year-old said as he bid farewell to his fans on Twitter.

Speaking separately to Nairobi News, the singer delved deeper into his decision to leave, saying it was time for him to try something else.

“I felt it’s time to move on and go elsewhere. I love radio, but sometimes ‘math has to math’. I’m great at what I do. Clients love when I activate their brands, and artists love when I interview them and break their records. For that and so many reasons as I continue to build my brand as an entertainer,” Neosoul said.

This was his second stint at Nation FM, leaving in 2015 before rejoining again.

In the early years of his broadcasting career, before switching to radio, Anto Neosoul hosted the Teen Republik show on NTV for two years until 2014.

He will now focus his energy on producing more music and being an event emcee.

“I’m putting my energy into ANTO Live happening on April 23, 2023 at The Alchemist where I’ll get to perform for my fans music from my second album Welcome 2 My Soul as well as earlier catalogues.”

