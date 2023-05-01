Why Karen Nyamu prefers an older man but Samidoh ‘ndiyo yuko’





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has affirmed her love for Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

The controversial lawmaker and lawyer while sharing how her weekend had turned been, did not miss to note the celebrated Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge had two wives.

While it could be her way of normalizing polygamy, as he is married to Edday Nderitu’s husband, Karen shared that the singer who was celebrating his 25th anniversary in the music industry was a prophet of this generation.

Though many of her fans asked her to pen down how the two wives live in harmony and emulate that, she was ‘reminded’ by one of her fans that the second wife of Muigai, Stacey, was younger.

As if guilt-tripping her the fan said, “Stacey is younger than Njeri very young. If you know you know.”

In response, Karen said, “Matters of the heart sijawahi elewa even me I’d like an older man but what is love.”

Karen’s age difference with Samidoh came to light after Edday shared how the former and her husband had wrecked her marriage causing her pain and agony.

In a post on her Facebook, Edday detailed how since Karen came to their life, her family had not been the same again saying that she would not let her children be raised in a polygamous family.

Further, she said that she would not be in a marriage with a woman who is more than 10 years older than her.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” part of her message read.

