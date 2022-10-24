Why Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza closed county assembly Whatsapp group





Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza says she was forced to remove all the county’s Members of the County Assembly (MCA’s) from a Whatsapp group she had created.

In an address to the media on Monday, Ms Mwangaza said: “Some people are saying, oh you removed us from the WhatsApp group. I’m the one who created the group. How do you stay in the same group and you are not in unison? You cannot. If you see a group is not working as planned and you are not moving together, then you leave. And leaving is not a crime to take someone to the Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),.”

Adding: “You cannot take someone to EACC because they have left or removed you (from a Whatsapp group. That group was informally created and it ended informally. There is no governing law.”

A Whatsapp group is a social media platform that allows messaging between several people who have been invited at the same time.

Last week, ward representatives walked out of the governor’s inaugural address to the House in protest of her leadership style.

She did not take the humiliation lightly and claimed that she would be heading to the ‘wilderness for 40 days’ to pray over the demons that had bestowed on the MCAs.