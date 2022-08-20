Why Wajir North Parliamentary results were announced in Nairobi

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and party agents comparing notes during the tallying exercise at the Bomas of Kenya on August 12, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Five days after the presidential results were announced, the final results for Wajir North parliamentary contest have been finally announced.

Mr Ibrahim Saney of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was announced the winner of the Wajir North parliamentary seat and issued with the certificate. The newly elected Member of Parliament received his certificate at the Bomas of Kenya, which is the national tallying center in the country.

Nairobi News has established that the returning officer is one of the many that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati said were working under intimidation and threats.

The announcement of the winner in the presidential race was also marred with chaotic scenes, which according to Chebukati resulted in the injury of two commissioners.

“We have walked the journey of ensuring Kenyans get free, fair and credible elections. It’s not been an easy journey. Right now two of my commissioners and the CEO are injured; we have staff who have been profiled. There is a staff member who disappeared while on duty. We have staff who have been arbitrarily arrested for no reason and I don’t know where they are at the moment,” Mr Chebukati said shortly before he declare Dr William Ruto the winner of the presidential election.

The latest developments come two days after it was revealed that Mr Mohamed Kanyare, an IEBC presiding officer at Towheed polling center in Elnur Tula Tula ward within Eldas constituency, had been shot by unknown persons on the election day and his leg amputated.

Since the day that he was shot, continuous violence related incidents were witnessed until the counting of votes was postponed to Saturday, August 12.

At the Eldas tallying center on the voting day, chaos erupted with locals lighting fires outside the facility with others threatening to burn electoral materials.

So bad was the situation that commissioner Abdullahi Guliye was forced to fly to Wajir and hold a meeting with candidates eyeing the Parliamentary seat. The meeting was attended by Adan Keynan of Jubilee party, Ahmed Boray of ODM and all IEBC officials in the constituency.