Wixx: I can’t wait to see what the 30s hold for me





Visual storyteller Wixx Mangutha is moving on to bigger and better things after celebrating her 30th birthday on Thursday.

On her Instagram account, content creator said her 20s had taken her through highs and lows but all those experiences had shaped her.

“I pray that even on days I may bend… I won’t let myself break. I’ll keep it moving. Promise. I can’t wait to see what 30s hold… she ready!” she wrote.

She has also announced that she’s joining Flaqo and Awinja in the Naivas promotion.

Wixx has been quiet for some time on her social handles but came back and announced that she had been preoccupied with moving into her new home. The animator was a juror in the Women In Film Awards held earlier this month.

In 2021, she was crowned Best Animator at the same awards. Wixx uses everyday objects to create her animations and influences for Fanta and Samsung Galaxy ZFlip4.

