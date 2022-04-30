Women lose mobile phones while scrambling for umbrellas at Kibaki funeral

Mwai Kibaki's procession makes it way to Parliament. PHOTO: COURTESY

Women scrambling for free umbrellas outside Nyayo stadium during the late Kibaki’s state funeral ended up losing their phones.

The women were among millions of Kenyans present at Nyayo stadium ahead of the state funeral service accorded to the fallen president were seen frisking their pockets upon realizing their phones had been stolen.

“Woi nipigie simu imeenda. Simu imeenda hebu nipigie (My phone has been stolen kindly call),” one woman dressed in a black jacket and African dress said.

“Hata yangu. Imagine nimeibiwa simu hebu nipigie (Even mine, imagine my phone has been stolen please call),” another woman dressed in a stripped cardigan frantically responded.

Nyayo Stadium chronicles ,"Hebu nipigie simu "

"Hata Yangu , Kwani waliniibia simu saangapi "

You scramble for umbrellas and end up without your phones , Those Ladies will never Forget late Mwai Kibaki state funeral , good bad memories 😂😂! pic.twitter.com/ODaPRJ2UgA — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) April 29, 2022

The government had distributed umbrellas amid gloomy weather in Nairobi ahead of the state funeral.

The former Mwai Kibaki’s six-hour sendoff programme was largely a military affair.

Given that Kibaki was a Catholic, the mass was officiated by Archbishop Philip Anyolo while assisted by Archbishop Martin Kivuva.

The Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) gun carriage with the casket draped in the Kenyan flag was covered with a polythene to ensure that it did not get wet from the early morning drizzle.

In a slow march, the casket was taken inside State House for a brief mass led by military chaplains. A photo session then followed and the casket reloaded to the gun carriage.

The procession then left State House for the 5.1 kilometre journey to Nyayo National Stadium where Kenyans were waiting.

The late Kibaki will be laid to rest today at his home in Othaya, Nyeri county and he will be accorded the 19-gun salute like the late President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

Twenty-one-gun salute is given to heads of state who are the Commanders-in-Chief at the time of their death (die in office).

The late Kibaki becomes the third to be accorded Civilian and Full Military Honours after the late President Daniel Moi and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.