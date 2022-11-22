18-year-old student arrested for sneaking into girls’ school hostel with condoms





Police in Nyeri are holding an 18-year-old boy for sneaking into a girls’ high school to meet his ‘girlfriend’ on Monday night.

The Form Four student, who studies at a nearby mixed-day school, was arrested after he was spotted heading to the girls’ dormitory around 11pm dressed in their school uniform.

At the time, the school students were retiring to bed after their night preps and when he joined the group inquiring about the whereabouts of the ‘girlfriend’, he raised an alarm amongst the group of students he was talking to.

While confirming the incident, Othaya Sub-County Police Commander Robert Kibuchi said the teenager was arrested by the school’s watchman and matron who said that the students realised that he was not female because of his husky voice.

During his arrest, he was found to have stuffed his bosom with pieces of clothing, three condoms and a mobile phone while wearing the school’s blouse and skirt.

According to the Othaya Police boss, although the teenager claimed he was invited to the school by his girlfriend, he is yet to reveal her identity.

“He has not disclosed any information about the girl as he is trying to protect her, we are yet to confirm who had invited him,” Mr Kibuchi said adding that the police suspect it is not the first time the lad has trespassed into the school to visit the said ‘girlfriend’.

Mr Kibuchi said that the police are questioning how the young lad kept in communication with the girlfriend since she has been at the boarding school for over a month now.

“We have found a broken fence at the girl school’s playground which we believe is where he sneaked into the school’s premises,” said the Sub-County Police Commander.

According to Mr Kibuchi the boy studies at a day school which is three kilometers away from the girl’s institution but he lives just next to the school together with his family.

The police will present the teenager before the Othaya Law Courts, where he will be charged with the offence of committing a felony.

