4 tried and tested hair growth remedies





Hair loss is distressing. It affects at least a quarter of the Afro-hair population.

Hair loss is attributed to several factors such as premature balding, thinning, and traction alopecia due to tension on the hairline. This last factor is most common among African women.

Hair plaiting, weaving, and braiding are perhaps the most worn hairstyles by African women. The reason for this is that they are long-lasting and versatile which is convenient while saving time.

The interlacing of hair extensions to the natural hair always involves pulling – known as traction. This method causes the hair to come out by the follicles.

Hair loss can only be reversed as long as the root is not damaged.

Preventive measures

Prevent hair loss by ensuring that you practice protective styling. This is simply a fancy term for the gentle handling of hair. Many stylists grip the tiny baby hair to entrench hair pieces.

The result is the formation of white dots which are a clear sign that the follicle has been uprooted and that loss will occur.

Weaving hair for long periods causes hair thinning. This, again is caused by tension on delicate hair.

Remedies for hair loss

Hair will grow back as long as the root is actively producing hair in the cycles of anagen (hair growth phase) catagen (the continuation phase) and telogen (the resting phase). Exogen is often referred to as the shedding phase. This happens all the time to all hair.

Biotin: Biotin is a water-soluble B7 vitamin that helps to produce keratin, the protein that is responsible for hair growth. It is found in several foods such as eggs meat, avocados, milk, beans, and other lentils. Ensure that your diet is healthy and balanced in order to obtain enough of this vitamin. In case of severe hair loss, you may consider taking supplements for a minimum of 60 days. Other useful nutrients include; Zinc, essential fatty acids, Vitamin B complex, and Vitamins C and E.

Clove oil: Cloves contain highly stimulating factors that help to rev up the hair roots, spurring them into action to promote faster hair growth. This oil should be applied to the scalp twice weekly for at least three months.

Onion juice: This is the most accessible form of Sulphur, which is helpful for hair growth. Onion juice works particularly well on the hairline area and should be rubbed daily until the hair begins to sprout.

Castor oil: This is known to work for overall hair growth and thickening. It should be mixed with other hair oils and applied to the scalp regularly.

