Tanzanian singer Mbosso opens up on heart disease that affects him

Tanzanian musician Mbosso entertains revellers at the Mombasa Sports Club during Wasafi Festival on December 27, 2018. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Mbosso has opened up about the ailment affecting him and some of his family members.

In an interview with BBC, the Mtaalamu hitmaker shared that his mother, sibling and auntie also suffer from arteriosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls. This buildup is called plaque. The plaque can cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow. The plaque can also burst, leading to a blood clot.

Born Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi, Mbosso said that he realised he was also ailing when he was 27.

“I was told that the blood vessels from my heart that transported blood to other parts of my body were blocked with fat such that it is unable to work properly,” he says.

Adding that he sometimes trembles, and feels intense pain both at night and during the day plus being numb, Mbosso shares that there are times things fall off from his hands.

“I recall there was a time I was suppose to do a show in Mbeya that I was meant to perform with my guitar and I was unable to with my hands trembling so much,” he notes.

Following his heart condition, Mbosso was advised by his doctor to exercise regularly and avoid eating fatty and sugary foods.

“I was also told I had symptoms of diabetes and I should try regulating it so much so that I do not drink tea with sugar, soda but only take freshly squeezed juice from fruits.”

Atherosclerosis symptoms usually don’t happen until an artery is so narrowed or clogged that it can’t supply enough blood to organs and tissues.

Sometimes a blood clot completely blocks blood flow. The clot may break apart and can trigger a heart attack or stroke.

Although atherosclerosis is often considered a heart problem, it can affect arteries anywhere in the body. Atherosclerosis can be treated. Healthy lifestyle habits can help prevent atherosclerosis.

