Actor Baha and girlfriend expecting first child





Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and his lover Georgina Njenga are expecting their first child together.

While letting their fans know, Georgina said, “When I first found out about you, I was happy and scared at the same time, but one thing I knew for real is I needed you. The last few months have not been easy, but your little kicks make everything worth it. We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you.”

While talking about her pregnancy journey, the 20-year-old admits that after high school in 2019, she started having so many baby fevers.

The duo has not shied in publicizing their affection for each other in love captions.

Proud of his new title, the 21-year-old Baha said, “Never been this excited to meet someone in my Life!”

The two love birds are rumoured to have started dating in 2020 and moved in together the first day they started dating.

However, Georgina is quick to confess that the day her mother found out she was living with her boyfriend, she advised her to ensure Baha did not have multiple partners.

“I never outrightly told my mom I was living with Tyler, but the day she came to know, she asked to speak with Tyler,” she adds.

Having been linked up by Georgina’s cousin Nina, Baha admits that finding a girlfriend was hard because of his celebrity quo.

“I really wanted to get a truthful and trustworthy girlfriend who we could start from scratch with. I talked to Nina and asked her to find me a girlfriend,” he admits on Georgina’s YouTube page.