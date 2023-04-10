Adelle Onyango and Sharon Stone to judge WHO’s film festival





Kenyan media personality Adelle Onyango will be among several jurists reviewing the shortlisted films ahead of the World Health Organization’s Health For All Film Festival set for June 2023.

In a press statement from the World Health Organization, about 800 filmmakers from 106 countries submitted their short films for the 4th edition of the Health For All Film Festival on themes ranging from the trauma of war to living with coronavirus.

90 films were shortlisted and a panel of jurists and development leaders will review them before the winner is announced in June 2023.

In addition to Adelle Onyango, top Hollywood actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Catwoman) will be a jurist reviewing the shortlisted films.

“It’s incredible to work alongside Sharon Stone, a global icon who has not only starred in films we love but has done incredible work in empowering women and people living with HIV/AIDS.

It’s incredible to join her as a jury member in a festival that recognizes the power of storytelling to change the world. This is a premise I believe in and is the foundation on which I’ve built Legally Clueless Africa.

I look forward to viewing how global health concerns are brought forward through film,” said Adelle Onyango on April 9, 2023.

Several other jurists will be part of the reviewing panel and they are Alfonso Herrera (actor from Mexico), Ricky Kej (musician from India), Melissa Fleming (United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications), Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health from South Africa), Sherrie Silver (dance choreographer from Rwanda) and Sophia Kianni (Iranian-American climate activist).

The shortlisted films will be judged according to the following categories: universal health coverage, health emergencies, better health and well-being, climate change and health, sexual and reproductive health and rights; and very short films. The topics covered in this year’s submissions include trauma of war; diseases, including COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, mental health issues; disability; as well as environmental and social factors of health, including gender-based violence.

The jurists will then recommend winners to the WHO Director General who will make the final decision. According to WHO, three “GRAND PRIX” and four special prizes will be announced in June at the online Awards Ceremony followed by a series of discussions with winners and jurors.

