Akothee: Please help me find a cozy venue for my wedding





Kenyan songbird Akothee is seeking help from her fans for a cozy venue of her wedding to her new bae.

The singer says she is preparing to settle down with the new man in her life but she is tired after thinking through and through about a ‘good’ wedding venue. Also, the wedding venue must be surrounded with water.

But Akothee says the ideal venue for her wedding must be a place that is accessible to all her family members as they officially hand her over to her new love.

The mother of five said that her boyfriend prefers they wed outside the country but she prefers the wedding to be conducted in Kenya where her aged dad can attend.

Also read: Akothee: Why I always struggle to introduce my new lovers to my mum

“Give me ideas my head is breaking, he prefers outside the country but I want all my relatives to witness,” said Akothee.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers said that her dad cannot fly because of his advance age.

“Wao, I never knew I would struggle for a wedding venue given the fact that I would like my dad to hand me over officially for the first time and he cannot do flights,” she said.

Also read: Akothee: How I fell in love again

Akothee had previously asked service providers to send their quotations as she prepares for the big day. She has also severally shared posts to drive home the fact that she is now comfortable, settled and off the market.

“When he says you are my wife and my life, my strength disappears. Save the date. Akothee is off the market, taken, settled and comfortable,” she wrote.

The 39-year-old businesswoman met the new man in her life shortly after breaking up with her former manager Nelly Oaks.

Also read: Singer Akothee hints at tying the knot with new lover