All about Bien’s music project with Diamond Platnumz





Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and Sauti Sol’s Bien have collaborated on a new song.

In a recent interview with SPM Buzz, Bien expressed his admiration for Diamond, recognising him as a highly accomplished artist in East Africa.

“He is a necessary artist in this country, on this continent, I listen to his music too,” said Bien.

Also read: Diamond: Bien is my favorite Kenyan artiste

On Tuesday, 9 May, Diamond publicly praised Sauti Sol’s Bien for his amazing vocal skills and talent.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Diamond applied makeup as he jammed to several of Bien’s songs.

He went on to say that Inauma is his favourite song by the Kenyan artist, adding that Bien is his favourite Kenyan artist in general.

Bien, who has shared a long friendship since their early days in the industry, expressed gratitude for Diamond’s presence in his life.

He praised Diamond’s talents as a musician and businessman as well as his inspiring attitude.

“Shout out to Diamond for being my good friend. We have been friends for so many years since we started in the industry at about the same time,” said Bien.

Also read: Bien: Sauti Sol has lasted longer than your Kanairo marriages

Acknowledging Diamond’s significant contributions to the music scene, Bien considered him an indispensable artist in their country.

“Diamond is my colleague and it is a great honour for an artist as prolific as Diamond. I also love his music, and he inspires me in so many ways, as a musician, as a businessman, his attitude. He is a necessary artist in this country.

In February, the two artists teased a collaboration of Bien’s popular song Inauma.

A video shared by Sam Misago showed Diamond Platnumz and Bien together in the studio, grooving to the track “Inauma”.

The footage captured a moment when someone in the studio inquired about the possibility of the duo releasing a remix of the song soon.

The forthcoming song will serve as a significant collaboration between Diamond Platnumz and a Kenyan artist, marking their first joint project in seven years.

Diamond Platnumz was featured by Akothee on the track ‘Sweet Love’ back in 2015.

Also read: Sauti Sol’s Bien: Music paid my entire university fees