Bien: Sauti Sol has lasted longer than your Kanairo marriages

Members of Sauti Sol (from left) Polycarp “Fancy Fingers” Otieno, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Bien-Aimé Baraza. PHOTO | COURTESY

Members of Sauti Sol (from left) Polycarp “Fancy Fingers” Otieno, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Bien-Aimé Baraza. PHOTO | COURTESY





Award-winning Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol is celebrating 17 years together today.

The band was formed in 2005 and comprised vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist Polycarp Otieno.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, lead singer Bien said the band had lasted more than most Nairobi relationships and marriages.

“Sauti Sol has lasted longer than all your Nairobi ‘marriages’. It has been so nice growing together and I am so proud of us.”

Also read: Watch: Magix Enga filmed in a deplorable state, battles drug addiction

Among the achievements the band has achieved is starting a record label, Sol Generations.

“We have sol Kids for the younger generation, a festival and other businesses. We have put in alot of work, and it is not an easy journey.”

Bien said the Afro-pop band had stuck together since they do not allow their ego to dictate their career.

“First of all, it is important to kill your ego. All relationship go sour where ego leads. Accept that sometimes you are not going in the same direction but together.”

He added that friendship is also very important.

“Without friendship, all the other things cannot be achieved and it can’t work.”

Also read: Singer Samidoh breaks silence after Karen Nyamu dumped him

The singer said although they don’t always agree, the band is too classy to fight.

“We listen to each others opinions as brothers.”

The band and their family will be in Ghana for a holiday to celebrate their 2022 achievements.

During a past interview, Savara Mudigi said teamwork fails most Kenyan musicians.

“We as Sauti Sol have stuck together because we are more than brothers in the music industry, a thing other artistes lack,” he said.

Also read: Inside the Diamond Platnumz and manager Sallam SK battle for assets

Sauti Sol recently re-united two years after they decided to do individual projects.

The group announced that its members would concentrate on solo projects under the label “Alone Together” in 2020.

Two years later, they released ‘Lil Mama’ together in November this year.

The song has over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Also, read our top stories today:

How suspect went into hiding after three-year-old’s eyes were gouged out

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband