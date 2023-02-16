All about the National Police Service new uniforms

The National Police Service (NPS) has adopted a new set of uniforms. PHOTO| COURTESY

The National Police Service (NPS) has adopted a new set of uniforms. PHOTO| COURTESY





National Police Service (NPS) is on the pipeline of getting new uniforms, the police spokesperson Dr Resila Atieno Onyango has said.

Speaking to Nairobi News on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Dr Atieno said that the uniform put on by Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome belongs to the National Police Service.

“Yes, it is true that the police will have new uniforms. Currently everything is set [in introducing the uniform, and plans] are on the pipeline,” she said.

The first time Kenyans saw the uniform was on Monday, February 13, 2023, when Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome wore a sample outfit of what it would look like.

Also read: National Police Service warns public of fake recruitment advert

Nairobi News has established that the uniform is currently the most preferred sample, as officers are dissatisfied with the blue ones they wear.

“Officers will wear the uniform from the Kenya Police, but the rest will wear different ones,” said an officer.

The Administration Police Service and those drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) will maintain the jungle green ones.

Mr Koome wore the uniform when he met the President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), Ahmed Naser Al- Raisi, at the National Police Headquarters in Nairobi.

He said that the Kenyan Police Service was doing well, especially on the technology level, as it had fully embraced the changes.

Also read: IG Japhet Koome commends Ruto for not interfering with National Police Service

He urged NPS to expand and maximize information sharing and utilisation of the Interpol Crime Database.

In a statement, the DCI said it would work with Interpol to ensure that they deal with crime locally and internationally.

The Interpol delegation included the vice president of Interpol (Africa), Garba Baba Umar (Nigeria), and Interpol Executive Committee Delegates Anne-Marie Nainda (Namibia) and Alas Ragab(Egypt).

Others who attended the meeting include; DIG-KPS Edward Mbugua, DIG-APS, Noor Gabow, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin, Commandant GSU Douglas Kanja, SAIG, and the Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (Interpol NCB) Nairobi, Saiya Baraza, AIG among other senior police officers.

Also read: NHIF loses bid to insure National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service