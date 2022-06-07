Anerlisa Muigai: I don’t owe KRA anything





Anerlisa Muigai has bashed her online critics for linking her company Nero Company Limited to her family business Keroche Breweries over tax compliance.

According to Anerlisa, her company and Keroche Breweries are in no way connected and they both pay taxes separately.

This is after netizens started tagging Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on her company’s posts.

“In the office. We have to work regardless. Nero Company limited is an independent company and has no connection with Keroche so tagging KRA on my posts is a waste of your time. We both pay taxes but separately. Long live Keroche, our mother company,” she said.

Keroche Breweries has been on the spot for allegations of tax evasion. Keroche is reported to owe KRA tax arrears amounting to Sh957 million.

This resulted in the closure of the company’s operations in March this year until the arrears have been paid. But after negotiations the two entities agreed on a formula that Keroche would use in repaying the tax arrears.

The brewer was given up to 24 months to clear the arrears. The authority said the two sides signed an agreement on March 14, 2022 that will require Keroche to honour payments starting January 2022.