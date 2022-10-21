Argentine striker splits with wife months after Nairobi holiday tour





Galatasaray star and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and his wife/manager Wanda Nara ended their marriage after nine years and two children. This is after several attempts by Icardi to patch things up with Wanda failed.

Rumours of their break up began in October 2021, and during this time of attempting to make things work, the couple went on holiday in several African countries.

Also read: Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

In June 2022, Mauro and Wanda came to Kenya, where they spent a few days sightseeing and touring various locations.

“Today we were able to enjoy another beautiful story among animals, a story in which this ‘mansion’ called Giraffe Manor hides from the 70s and 80s, when the Rothschild Giraffe was in danger of extinction in Kenya, with only a few hundred specimens.

In this ‘mansion,’ they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus, be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more,” Icardi updated his Instagram then.

Also read: She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

He also included several photos of himself and Wanda enjoying the country. Three months later, Wanda confirmed their final split.

“It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me.

I have nothing more to clarify and will not give any kind of detail about this separation. Please, I ask that you understand not only for me but also for our children.” Nara wrote on Instagram.

She later went on to make news on gossip sites for getting together with a man 13 years younger than her less than a month after she and Icardi called it quits.

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

She was spotted being steamy with 22-year-old rapper L-Gante, born Elian Angel Valenzuela, outside a recreation center earlier this week in October 2022.

This forced them to go public with their relationship, and on Instagram, Wanda continues to post erotic photos and videos of themselves to the chagrin of Icardi.

“She is the laughing stock of the whole world with her behavior, with her attitudes. The truth is that I’m not ready to continue to support this and defend the indefensible.” Icardi said on his Instagram live.

Also, read our top stories today:

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022