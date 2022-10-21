Kenyan writers invited to apply for international Arts training





The African Theatre Magazine is set to host the second Annual Writing about African Arts workshop between November 21 and 25, 2022.

The event organizers announced a call for participants to join in on the training involving trainees from around Africa.

“The Writing about African Arts Workshop is a week-long workshop facilitated by experienced arts & culture journalists from across the continent.

The week-long Writing About African Arts workshop will offer participants from across the continent training in arts language and terminology, finding and honing one’s voice, as well as using online tools for research and verifying information,” read a statement from the event organizers.

Additionally, participants will also be trained in finding and maintaining news sources, preparing interviews, creating a story map and pitching, working with editors, framing for/casting as well as understanding your audience and getting one’s work published.

Those eligible to participate in this training workshop are aspiring arts writers and have been given a deadline of midnight, October 30, to submit their applications.

“This year applicants will submit an article in progress that they’ll work on during the course of the workshop with support from the facilitators,” read the statement.

During the first Writing about African Arts workshop, the event received hundreds of applicants but through a rigorous vetting process, 10 final participants from Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, and South Africa were trained.

The workshop was facilitated by Ghana’s 2022 AKO Caine prize finalist and artiste, Billie McTernan, Uganda’s arts and writer journalist and photographer, Kaggwa Andrew Mayiga, and South African-based Zimbabwean theatre reviewer, Tonderai Chiyindiko.

According to The African Theatre Magazine, the annual Writing about African Arts Workshop is meant to train up-and-coming African arts writers – especially those with little to no access to institutional training- in order to produce grounded and nuanced voices documenting African arts and culture.

