At exactly what age did Edday Nderitu get married to Samidoh?

Mugithii singer Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu during their school days (left) and during the present time. PHOTOS | COURTESY

In the midst of Mugithii singer Samidoh’s marital woes, Kenyans online are trying to figure out at what age his Edday Nderitu got married to him.

This after Edday came out gun blazing over her hubby’s illicit affair with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

In a Facebook post, Edday lamented how much she has suffered in the marriage as a result of the singer’s relationship with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu. She went as far as hinting that this could be the end of the road for her and the Mugithii maestro.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was humble beginning where little was enough for us, for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media,” reads part of Edday’s Facebook post.

Edday’s angry reaction was triggered by photos that the senator posted capturing her and the Mugithii singer among other guests at the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law.

But what has piqued the online community’s interest are claims that Edday made about the age differnec between her and Ms Nyamu while factoring the number of years she says she has been married to the musician.

“I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs…” she wrote in the same post.

As simple Google search reveals that Ms Nyamu was born on January 1, 1987, which means she is 36 years old. And if indeed the senator is 10 years older than Edday, then the latter is now just 26 years old.

Which begs the question, at exactly what age did Edday get married, if she tied the knot with Samidoh 15 years ago as she says? Did she get her arithmetic all wrong, or did she actually get married at the very tender age of 11 years?

