Babu  Owino faces a year in jail or Sh10k fine shooting DJ Evolve





Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino will only be jailed for one year or fined Sh10,000 for allegedly misusing his firearm at a nightclub in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The MP was charged with disorderly conduct while carrying a firearm when he fired a bullet with intent to kill Mr Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, at B-Club on the night of 17 January 2020.

According to the prosecution, the MP violated Sections 33 and 31 (1) of the Firearms Act. The penalty, if found guilty, is imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding Sh10,000 or both.

On Tuesday, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the prosecution had adduced evidence to justify the MP’s defence.

The magistrate said the court was satisfied that the prosecution had established a strong case against the accused as he rejected the MP’s claim that the prosecution had failed to meet its burden of proof.

The fact that he is being defended is not an indication that the MP is guilty. It means that the court will require him to tell his side of the story before a decision can be made on his guilt or innocence.

The defence hearing is scheduled to start on 15 June. Mr Owino is out on bail.

Last year, Babu Owino was acquitted of attempted murder after DJ Evolve withdrew the case.

DJ Evolve told the court through his lawyer that he did not wish to proceed with the case.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said although the court was not involved in the negotiations, Owino had certain obligations towards the welfare of DJ Evolve, who had agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

“As a condition of his release, the MP will buy an apartment for the victim, which will solve the issue of house rent, and continue to pay the hospital bills of the victim who comes from a humble background,” Ochoi said.

At the time of his release, the court banned the MP from consuming alcohol, narcotics or any substance classified as a drug in a public place while the case is pending.

