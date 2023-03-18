Blac Chyna warns women against butt implants





A testimony from the horse’s mouth will always make sense. Right? Popular American socialite Blac Chyna is now cautioning women against butt implants and face fillers after she underwent treatment to have her butt implants removed.

The 34-year-old, who rose to fame by dating Rob Kardashian after parting ways with rapper Tyga, had silicone injected in her derriere as a 19-year-old which she recently had them removed.

“One of the things I feel like is going to take me to the next level is to obviously take some of these ass shots out. And by the way, ass shots and BBL (Brazilian Butt Lifts) are totally different. A BBL is where they use your own fat while ass shots are silicone. I just want all the ladies out there to know. Do not get silicone shots,” she cautioned in a lengthy Instagram video.

“You can get sick, you can die, you can have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she added.

The mother of two alluded to have had the implants due to peer pressure which she now feels she is beyond.

“I’m moving on in life so I want this shi* out of my ass so I can grow. I’m past that stage. Been there done that, I’m passing the baton to the younger ladies.”

Blac Chyna already underwent a breast reduction procedure and what is next on the cards is to dissolve face fillers.

Although she claimed her move had not been necessitated by health complications, a majority of her over 16 million followers thought otherwise, arguing if that wasn’t the case, then there was no reason to caution her fans.

Back home, in 2021 socialite Huddah Monroe revealed she had undergone a procedure to remove her breast implants which she had started causing her complications. In her defense as to why she had them in the first place, Huddah claimed she underwent the breast procedure to please a man.

Last year, The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member and socialite Vera Sidika also confessed to having undergone reverse surgery to get rid of her butt implants, attributing the decision to health risks.

