Boda boda rider in trouble for touching woman’s butts in public

Maxwell Wanjohi when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A 24-year-old boda boda rider who allegedly groped a woman’s buttocks in public without her consent is facing charges of committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11 (a) of sexual offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Mr Maxwell Kariuki Wanjohi is accused of intentionally touching the complainant’s buttocks against her will in Kasarani sub county within Nairobi on June 23, 2023.

The suspect was also charged with malicious damage to property contrary to section 339 (1) of the penal code after allegedly breaking 24 window panes at the complaint’s employer’s house. He is accused of willfully and unlawfully destroying the window panes valued at Sh8,100 at Peris Minyoso’s house on the same date.

The complainant was returning home after escorting her employer’s child to school when she saw the accused person behind her. Mr Wanjohi allegedly started touching her buttocks as she continued to resist.

She then ran into her employer’s house and locked herself in and called her employer as Mr Wanjohi allegedly started breaking the window panes while demanding that the complainant comes out.

Ms Minyoso returned to find the damage already done and started looking for the accused person. She went to a nearby boda boda stage but she was told Mr Wanjohi had left. She reported the matter to the police and the suspect was traced and arrested.

Mr Wanjohi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with one surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on August 2, 2023 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.

The prosecution has lined up three witnesses to testify against Mr Wanjohi including the complainant, Ms Minyoso and a police officer who investigated the matter.

Section 11 (a) of the SOA provides for an imprisonment term not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding Sh50,000 or both for a convict found guilty of the offence.

