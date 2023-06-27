Cocaine-snorting man falls to his death while trying to evade arrest in Eastleigh





A 32-year-old man died after he fell from the eighth floor of a hotel in Eastleigh, Nairobi while trying to escape after the hotel management knocked on his door.

Adam Rashid and a friend had checked into Sakina Hotel two days before the tragic incident on Sunday, June 25.

Cleaners reported seeing smoke emanating from his room and upon closer examination, they found the occupants smoking and snorting a suspicious substance, believed to be narcotics.

The manager, upon learning of the illegal activity, locked the door and informed the occupants that they were in violation of the law.

According to the police, this led Rashid to attempt to flee through a window, leaving his friend in the room.

As he stepped onto the skylight, it gave way and he ended up falling to the second floor. He was rushed to Sakina Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while being attended.

According to the police, the deceased was in possession of a white substance believed to be cocaine.

His traumatised friend was arrested but was later released on bond ahead of further probing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating another incident in which a 30-year-old man died after falling from the fifteenth floor of a building while laying tiles.

The police said an unsecured opening in the construction site led to the incident.