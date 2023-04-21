Boyz II Men to feature at the Stanbic Yetu Festival in Nairobi





In 2008, Kenya missed out when US-based band Boyz II Men visited and performed in East Africa.

They were the main act at the Likizo Tyme concert at the Leaders Club in Dar es Salaam before heading to Kampala, Uganda’s Lugogo grounds for another concert the following day.

But for Kenyans, the wait is finally over.

The group comprising Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, is renowned for songs like End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love To You, Bended Knees and Song For Mama, will be in the country in June 2023.

The American vocal quartet that emerged in the 1990s and became one of the most successful rhythm-and-blues groups is coming to Nairobi, Kenya for the second edition of the now-popular Stanbic Yetu Festival.

They will be performing live on Saturday, June 10 2023, in the first leg of their Africa tour before heading to Uganda and South Africa.

Following last year’s highly successful event, which offered attendees an electrifying musical experience, this year’s festival will feature an exceptional lineup of both Kenyan and international Rhythm and Blues artists.

Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won an incredible nine (9) American Music Awards, nine (9) Soul Train Awards, three (3) Billboard Awards, and the 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Now a trio, Boyz II Men celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2011 by releasing Twenty, an album that featured their first original songs in a decade, alongside re-workings of their classics.

The concert will also showcase some of the best Kenyan DJs including DJ G-Money (Conrad Gray), DJ Forro (Andrew Waititu), Dj Shaky (Allan Wainaina), DJ Grauchi (Zacchaeus Ngani), CNG (Charles Githumbi) and DJ Cream (Derrick Kamau).

The first edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival took place last year with multi-award-winning star, Anthony Hamilton together with Otile Brown and June Gachui.

The event was highly successful with most attendees voting it “the best-organized music event in Kenya”.

Tickets for the event will be going for between Sh8,000 and Sh30,000.

