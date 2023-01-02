Bride’s sister blasts SDA Pastor who chased away bridal party





The family of the bride whose Friday, December 30, 2022, wedding ceremony was thrown into disarray, has spoken out against a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) pastor who chased away the bridal party.

Ms. Damaris Obiero who is the sister to the bride identified as Ms. Rose Obiero called out the pastor identified as Mr. Jared Omwoyo saying that he had plans of messing up with the whole celebration.

“This pastor messed up my sister’s wedding. He said everyone who is not SDA should not join the bridal party matching down the aisle. And true to his words, they did not,” she posted on her social media.

Ms. Obiero further said that the pastor not only caused chaos at the church, but he also refused to have a meal together with the bridal party, relatives, and guests who attended the wedding ceremonies.

“Besides all [the] frustrations [we] received in the morning by Pastor Omwoyo, he even said he does not eat at dowry ceremonies saying that it was traditional,” Ms. Obiero said.

In an earlier post on her Facebook page, Ms. Obiero gave an update saying that the reception would be at the home of former Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

“My sister’s wedding is today, at Tente SDA Church, thereafter reception will be at my cousin’s home, the late Governor Nyagarama. Then the after party will be at Whiskey Stream Lounge, kosa uchekwee,” she posted on her official Facebook account.

Despite the drama, she said that the after-party was awesome as she praised the entertainers who graced the occasion.

The family is bitter towards the pastor for frustrating the efforts of the family which had set aside a big budget for the big day.

On the wedding day, the pastor chased away a team of bridesmaids for not being members of the church.

In an amateur video seen by and which has since gone viral, the man of God who resides in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County accused the ladies of dressing indecently.

“Sikia, sikia, nyinyi nyote kama wewe sio MSDA, nimekukataa. You are not going to escort the bride, nimekataa,” the pastor is captured in the video saying.

He went ahead and ordered the team of bridesmaids to get out of the church compound saying that he will not preside over the wedding while the team was dressed in what to him was not proper as per the customs and regulations of the church.

Pastor Omwoyo said that he was doing it out of goodwill and working as per what God wants out of the church.

The bridesmaids are heard arguing with the man of God but he fails to give them his ears as he insists that non-SDAs’ walk out of the church compound.

“It is either they walk out of the church or I just start my car and leave,” the pastor is heard saying.

Later after the pastor presided over the wedding, the bridesmaids said that they had even decided to do away with some earrings that they were wearing but this never stopped the pastor from chasing them away.

