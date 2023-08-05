Bromance! President Ruto to DP Gachagua: You are a truthful leader

President William Ruto is received by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he returned to country from a four-day trip on March 30, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Known for his attacks on the Kenya Kwanza government critics and his early morning walk exercise, Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachua has another side of him that President William Ruto unveiled today.

Addressing a rally at Kennol, Murang’a, on Saturday, August 5, President Ruto praised his deputy as a reliable man.

After speaking to the locals, Dr Ruto, while welcoming the DP, told them Mr Gachagua is a leader who never fears telling the truth.

He said in Swahili: “Si mnajua niko na mtu ananisaidia hii kazi. Anaitwa nani? Ule Riggy G, ule wa kusema ukweli…” the President said.

The remarks are loosely translated as “You know I have an assistant in serving Kenyans, what is his name? Riggy G (Gachagua’s nickname), the one who tells the truth.”

“This Riggy G, let him come and greet us,” the head of state said, ushering him to address Kennol residents.

Reflecting on the 2022 general elections, Deputy President Gachagua reminded the audience that Kenyans had overwhelmingly elected Ruto as the fifth Kenyan President.

He called on the opposition, particularly Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance leader Raila Odinga, to respect the will of the electorate.

Gachagua’s remarks were directed towards Odinga, who contested against Dr. Ruto in the August 9, 2022 general elections for the presidency. Despite facing challenges from the opposition, Ruto and Gachagua emerged as the winners, with Odinga coming in second.

Referring to the ongoing nationwide protests organized by Azimio la Umoja, which have been put on hold for bipartisan negotiations, Gachagua assured the crowd that they would continue to stand strong.

“They have started disturbing him, let them continue we will show them,” Mr Gachagua cautioned.

“They were busy planning to harass this man called Ruto at Sagana State Lodge. Today, this man will spend the night at that State Lodge,” adding, “Our President is focused and on the right path of reviving the economy.”

The opposition has been protesting against the rising cost of living and the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, which proposes increased taxes on basic commodities.

