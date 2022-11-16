Burna Boy, Tems, Eddy Kenzo nominated for 2023 Grammy Awards





Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo have both been nominated for Best Global Music Album.

This was after the Recording Academy released the list of nominees for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

Angélique Kidjo is nominated for her Woman King song “Keep Rising” under the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Eddy Kenzo, a Ugandan artist; Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni; South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman; Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode; and Burna Boy are all running for Best Global Music Performance.

Tems was nominated alongside Future and Drake in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for the song, ‘Wait For U’, while Burna Boy received a nomination for the song ‘Last Last’ in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Burna Boy is not new to the Awards, as he got his first award in 2021 for Best Global Music Album for his 2020 album ‘Twice as Tall.’

Tems, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, also received a nomination for being part of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ album.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Beyonce leads all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each.

On that day, winners will receive Grammy an award; those who do not win receive a medal for their nomination.

In both voting rounds, Academy members are required to vote solely based on quality, without consideration for sales, chart performance, personal friendships, regional preferences, or company loyalty.

