Rwandans react after Parliamentarian resigns over drunk driving





The Parliament of Rwanda on Monday announced that Dr Gamariel Mbonimana, a Member of the Chamber of Deputies in the Parliament of Rwanda, had resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

According to Rwandan media, the personal reasons were Dr Mbonimana’s penchant for drunk driving.

Dr Mbonimana resigned and issued apology hours after Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame had earlier criticized an unnamed Parliamentarian for drinking and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. The criticism came during President Kagame’s address to law enforcement agencies on the importance of the prevention of children from accessing alcohol.

“I sincerely apologize to the President and all Rwanda people. I committed a drink driving offense. I decided not to drink anymore. Listen to my speech, I am ready to fulfill all the other responsibilities until you trust me President Paul Kagame,” said Dr Mbonimana in his apology written on Twitter on November 15, 2022.

His resignation and apology have however divided opinion among Rwandans.

“Hon Dr. It is very important to apologize to the Rwandan people and the President of Rwanda. That is the behavior of a person who has excelled as a representative of the people, but still serving the country does not require Yellow Paper. Let’s continue to build it as we have been trained,” said Munyakazi Sadaate.

“The decision you have made to give up alcohol completely is a good one but it is difficult, it requires determination and the truth is that God is helping you,” commented Masafi Mashaba.

“Proverbs 23:20. Read that verse, God forgives you and the country forgives you if you really decided to leave it,” said Irene Merci Manzi.

“I remind you all that this is the one who came up with the bill to allow children to have family planning,” commented Bahati.

“But this apologizing stuff, where did you get it from? Someone over 40-years-old apologizing without knowing what they were doing, twice… up to the sixth time, being caught for the same crime? That is the last thing you had, come out here in the sun,” Ismael Bashorimanza said.

