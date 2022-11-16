Kanze Dena surprised by former State House colleagues





Kanze Dena – Mararo, the former spokesperson in the executive office of the president of the Republic of Kenya and Head of the President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), shed tears of joy at a farewell surprised party thrown by her colleagues.

In a video she posted on her Instagram, Mrs. Mararo, who was taken aback, was on a call as she walked to the venue.

“Jamani najiaminia kwa ma surprise…hapajatokea mtu akanifanya walivyonifanyia team yangu ya PSCU…🤣🤣 Mercy! Nashukuru jamani. Haikuwa rahisi….uwepo wenu…umoja wenu..na heshima pamoja na Mungu tulivuka. Watu wa Ministry! Pamoja tusonge mbele!! Mapenzi tele! Mungu Mbele!

(I always consider myself the master of surprises….there has been no one who has been able to pull a surprise on me. But my team at PSCU did…Mercy! I appreciate you. It was not easy. With your presence and togetherness, plus respect for God, we succeeded. Lots of love! God first! )”

Kanze was gifted a huge poster printout of herself with the lyrics to the hit song, Eagle When She Flies, by Dolly Parton.

It celebrated Kanze’s strength, resilience, and fortitude in handling her job.

Part of the quotes lyrics read, “A kaleidoscope of colours, you can toss her round and round

You can keep her in your vision, but you never keep her down

She’s a lover, she’s a mother, she’s a friend and she’s a wife

And she’s a sparrow when she’s broken

But she’s an eagle when she flies.”

Last month, Mrs. Mararo bid goodbye to her job in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government as the new leadership was being ushered in.

The former Citizen TV Swahili news anchor shared her journey in her role from her personal to professional life.

Having been named as the State House’s spokesperson in 2018, Mrs. Mararo only shared her professional activities.

However, while hanging her boots, Mrs. Mararo shared photos of her wedding in 2019 that was at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County.

She also shared photos of her baby shower party, a gold and the white-themed affair that saw only invited guests attend. She would then welcome her secondborn two years after her wedding.

Mrs Mararo ascended to the PSCU position in an acting capacity for the past three months since the exit of Manoah Esipisu after the latter was appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK in July 2018.

“We wish Ms Dena success in her new role and ask all stakeholders including PSCU staff, the media, and colleagues in Government to accord her the support she needs to excel,” Nzioka Waita, chief of staff in the Office of the President said in a statement.

