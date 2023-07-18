Catherine Kasavuli’s son shares profound memories of his late mum

Martin Agingu Kasavuli, son to late Veteran Journalist Catherine Kiza Kasavuli during her requiem mass at Friends International Centre in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12, 2023. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Martin Kasavuli, the son of the late veteran TV personality Catherine Kasavuli, has disclosed a heartfelt conversation he shared with his late mother, where she subtly hinted that her days on earth were numbered.

Recalling the fond memories of their travels together, Martin revealed a poignant moment that now holds even greater significance.

According to Martin, his mother had a particular fondness for sitting by the window during plane and bus journeys.

Reflecting on their shared trips, he expressed his longing for those moments, reminiscing on how he would often handle the bookings.

He fondly remembered his mother always asserting: “Kumbuka side ya dirisha ni yangu (Remember, the window seat is mine).”

This preference for the window seat had been a constant throughout his mother’s life, going back to the days of traveling on the Msamaria Mwema bus.

Curious about her unwavering attachment to that spot, Martin eventually asked her, “Mbona unapenda dirisha hivo sana na tunalipa same ticket price? (Why do you love the window seat so much yet we pay the same ticket price?)”

It was during this conversation that his mother revealed her profound perspective. She explained that one day, when she was no longer there, it would be his turn to sit by the window.

Martin understood the deeper meaning behind her words – she cherished the opportunity to capture scenes and moments during their travels.

“Ah, wewe uko na siku mingi hapa duniani hizi dirisha zitakutambua, sisi zetu zinaisha (Oh, you have many more days ahead on earth, these windows will recognize you, but my days are numbered),” she told him.

Now, as Martin finds himself traveling alone, seated by the window, his mother’s words resonate deeply.

Ms Kasavuli, a celebrated news anchor of many years, succumbed to cervical cancer on December 30, 2022.

Martin penned an emotional tribute to her one month after her demise saying that his mum taught him how to live life to the fullest, promising to keep her legacy.

“You saw beauty in everything in life. You were a very simple-minded human being. You were the best person morally that I have ever known,” he said about his mum.

