Citizen TV staff who died of suspected food poisoning laid to rest

Mourners at the burial of Hellen Avunga, former Citizen TV employee. PHOTO: COURTESY

An employee of Royal Media Services (RMS) who succumbed to suspected food poisoning at her work place has been laid to rest.

Ms Hellen Avunga, was laid to rest at her rural home in Shitungu, Kakamega County.

She was found dead in her house on December 27, 2022, a few hours after complaining of stomach aches.

She and her colleagues who were working during the Christmas shift, felt uncomfort and stomach pains after eating a meal brought by a service provider contracted by the media house.

Other employees, including a renowned TV journalist, fell sick and were hospitalized

Hundreds of mourners attended the burial of the mother of one who was living within Mlango Soko in Kawangware, Dagoretti North Sub County in Nairobi.

The deceased’s mother Ms Ezibote Mmbone, described her departed daughter as reliable and dependable.

“My daughter was God sent and she always assisted us whenever we needed help,” Ms Mmbone said.

Brighton Iyangala, the deceased’s son her mother was his best friend.

The High School student added he will miss his mother who always attended to his needs.

“Mum, I will never forget how you always loved me. Your advice and correction when I am wrong made me who I am today,” he said.

The media company pledged to help the family of the deceased.

