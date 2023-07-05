Colonel Mustafa’s mother receives sponsorship for cancer treatment





Renowned rapper Colonel Mustafa has expressed his gratitude after HCGCCK Cancer Center offered to contribute towards his mother’s treatment.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Colonel Mustafa said he was surprised by the overwhelming response to his public plea for assistance, while also thanking all those who have supported him during this difficult time.

“When I spoke out about my mother’s predicament, I never anticipated that anything would come out of it. We are truly blessed by the grace of God. Tomorrow, we will share more about this incredible news with our friends and followers,” he said.

“There is so much that Kenyans need to know about cancer treatment, and I believe we will be sharing our journey throughout my mother’s treatment,” the rapper added.

Colonel Mustafa said he hopes to raise awareness and advocate for improved access to healthcare services to inspire others facing similar challenges.

The sponsorship from HCGCCK Cancer Center’s has provided a glimmer of hope for Colonel Mustafa’s mother, who is set to undergo radiation treatment utilizing the best available technology in Nairobi.

In May, Colonel Mustafa revealed that his mother is very ill and has been diagnosed with cancer (lymphoma).

He further revealed how his mother’s health depleted their family’s finances, a situation that forced to take menial jobs to meet his financial obligations.

His shocking revelations moved Kenyans of goodwill to come out and offer financial and emotional support to the once high riding rapper.

