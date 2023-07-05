Exclusive: Captain Otoyo reveals what it took to produce his new comedy show





Celebrated Kenyan comedian Captain Otoyo, has spoken about the costly nature of producing comedy shows and the difficulty faced by many in the industry.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Captain Otoyo expressed his appreciation for his loyal audience and their unwavering support.

“With the high production costs, it’s no wonder we have a scarcity of live comedy shows in Nairobi, or even in Kenya! My audience is absolutely incredible; they are the reason I continue to produce shows. Their love is genuine and authentic,” Captain Otoyo shared.

The renowned comedian was referring to his upcoming stand-up comedy show titled Something Must Kill a Man, scheduled to take place today at the Kenya National Theatre.

The show will also feature emerging comedians from across the country, showcasing the wealth of comedic talent in the country.

Captain Otoyo said he has been able to organise the show through the support of his fans.

“Their return attendance and the effort they put into bringing along friends demonstrate that they believe in his work. They critique with lots of love, and I thrive on that criticism,” he added.

“Something Must Kill a Man, which will be a monthly show, marks the sixth production for Captain Otoyo, who believes that consistency is the key to success.

He explained the extensive preparation required, including at least 21 days of thorough rehearsals. This process involves covering rehearsal allowances for the team, renting rehearsal spaces, and providing meals for the participants.

However, Captain Otoyo shared a surprising revelation about the changing demographic of his audience. While initially targeting middle-aged individuals, he noticed an influx of Generation Z attendees.

He attributed this phenomenon to the young age and talent of his comedians, most of whom are university students.

Even though the show was initially aimed at older audiences, the Gen Z crowd has started showing up to support their peers.

Accompanied by their parents, guardians, or siblings, these young audience members contribute to the family-friendly atmosphere of the show.

Regarding the production of his comedy shows, Captain Otoyo expressed frustration with the delay in airing them on TV.

In light of this, the team has decided to share the recorded shows online via various social media platforms, primarily YouTube.

Starting this month, fans can expect to enjoy the shows on these platforms, allowing for wider accessibility and exposure.

Captain Otoyo revealed that three talented female comedians – described as extraordinary, hilarious and fresh talents – will grace the stage in Something Must Kill a Man.

