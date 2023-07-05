Sue Gacambi sparks online feud with Samidoh’s baby mama Karen Nyamu





Sue Gacambi, a prominent businesswoman and content producer residing in the United States, has been embroiled in a heated online dispute with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

The clash began when Gacambi, a well-known promoter in the entertainment industry and a close friend of Mugiithi singer Samidoh, publicly urged Nyamu to stay away from her business endeavors.

However, Gacambi did not disclose the exact comments made by Nyamu that prompted her response.

In a strongly worded message, Gacambi clarified to Nyamu that she should refrain from mentioning her name under any circumstances.

The online feud quickly gained attention, attracting the interest of their respective followers and the general public.

Responding to Gacambi’s post, Karen Nyamu fired back with a series of scathing remarks.

In one of her posts, Nyamu expressed her frustration with individuals living in the United States who had insulted her “using broken English”.

Nyamu concluded her message with a sharp remark, telling one of her detractors to go insult their own grandmother instead.

“Enda tisha nyanya yako, kamama (Go scare your grandmother, kamama).”

This recent clash between Gacambi and Nyamu comes after several previous controversies involving the two public figures.

In January of this year, Gacambi advised Mugiithi singer Samidoh to undergo a vasectomy in order to prevent any future complications arising from his romantic relationships.

The advice stemmed from an incident in December 2022 when Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, and Nyamu engaged in a public altercation during one of his Mugithi concerts in Dubai.

As a trusted friend who supported Samidoh during his 2022 USA tour, Gacambi advised the musician to take heed of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s counsel on dealing with such domestic dramas.

In a video shared with Samidoh, Gacambi highlighted Gachagua’s advice on managing wife-related issues.

She humorously captioned the video from with the words: “Samidoh, control these people.”

In the video, Gacambi encouraged Samidoh to seriously consider a vasectomy, emphasizing that without taking this step, he might continue to face challenges with multiple “baby mamas.”

She expressed her willingness to contribute Sh200k towards the procedure, urging Samidoh to take action for his peace of mind.

“Tame Nyamu, my friend, even if it means putting her a bull nose ring, don’t worry, I have Sh200k,” Gacambi said.

“Why don’t you consider getting a vasectomy, my dear? Five children are enough.”

