Sharon Barang’a joins CGTN days after quitting from TV47





Former Nation Media Group journalist Sharon Barang’a has made a significant career move by joining China Global Television Network (CGTN), shortly after resigning from TV47, where she had been employed for the past three years.

Barang’a, who previously served as the head of the education desk at TV47, announced the exciting news on her social media accounts on Wednesday.

“My new home 😊. This week, I started a new chapter in my career. To everyone who has been following up on my journey, cheering me up & praying for me… Asanteni sana,” Barang’a wrote.

Also read: Exclusive – Captain Otoyo reveals what it took to produce his new comedy show

Last week, the journalist was bid farewell in a lavish party as she bid adieu to TV47. During her farewell message, Barang’a expressed her appreciation for her former employer, acknowledging the support she received during a challenging period in her life.

“My farewell party just went down. Today was my last day at TV47… I cried, I “crewed,” it has been an emotional day leaving a company that received me warmly when I was going through a rough patch in my life. @tv47news became literally became family to me,” she said.

Barang’a joined TV47 in October 2020, shortly after she left NTV, a media outlet owned by the Nation Media Group.

Also read: Sandra Dacha laments about costly Kenya Power tokens, KOT reacts

“…Well, God heard your prayers. I am now part of the fastest-growing TV station in the country, TV47 Kenya. I join the team as the head of the Education desk/Snr. reporter. I intend to walk this journey with you and so I welcome all kinds of feedback, especially on Education stories/special features on education. ‘Wale mlikuwa mnaniambia…’ We miss your stories, mara we miss your voice or you miss this face 😀 you now know where to find me. Honestly, hata mimi nilikuwa nimewahata sana. God bless you all. Love you all,” she said when she joined TV47.

Barang’a had faced personal difficulties. She lost her father and her previous job within a month. However, she persevered and received overwhelming support from her well-wishers.

The accomplished journalist has gained recognition for her reporting on education, health and children’s issues. She won the ICFJ’s Early Childhood Development Reporting Contest in 2016 and was awarded the Mandela Washington Fellowship by the US Department of State in 2017.

Also read: Sue Gacambi sparks online feud with Samidoh’s baby mama Karen Nyamu