Commission for University Education yet again revokes Sakaja’s degree





Senator Johnson Sakaja’s gubernatorial quest has yet again been thrown into disarray after the Commission for University Education (CUE), for the second time, revoked the recognition of his university degree.

In a statement dated June 29, 2022 addressed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), CUE secretary Mwenda Ntarangwi said that Sakaja’s Team University degree stands revoked.

“The Commission hereby notifies you that the certificate of recognition of the qualification of the purported Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree from Team University, issued to one Sakaja Johnson Arthur, which was presented to your good office in compliance to the provisions of section 22(2) of the Elections Act and Regulation 47 of the Election (General) Regulations, 2012 is revoked,” CUE said in the letter.

This after the commission initially revoked the recognition and then later withdrawing.

Mr Sakaja is seeking to run for Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat on a UDA candidate in a race which also includes Jubilee Party’s Polycarp Igathe among other candidates.

The commission said that its decision was reached after completing its investigations, where it did not receive any supporting documents from Sakaja or the university to indicate that he took his studies there.

According to CUE, Team University was not accredited by the National Council for higher education (NCHE) to offer a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree by the said period.

“Team University is accredited to offer a Bachelor of Science in Management and not a Bachelor of Science in Management (External). Further, the communication from NCHE communicated that Team University had confirmed that Sakaja had enrolled in Bachelor of Science. No reference was made to Bachelor of Science in Management (External).”

This comes as NCHE continued to carry out its investigations in Uganda to determine the credibility of Sakaja’s degree.

Senator Sakaja, who stands cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the seat, will now await the electoral commission’s determination.

The office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is also probing the matter, and the senator, if found guilty of forgery, might be jailed for three years.