Diamond blasts haters as he reveals plans to unveil new signee in WCB





Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz recently shared his highly anticipated plans for the remaining months of 2023.

The Zuwena hitmaker announced that he will be dedicating this July, his mother’s birth month, to a musical tribute in her honour.

“July is my mother’s birth month and starting from that month, a hailstorm will officially descend! New collaborations both locally and internationally will be unleashed,” Diamond explained.

“I will also be reigning as the number one trend on social media from July 2023 until January 2024. During this time, I will be introducing a new artist under the Wasafi label, someone respectful and talented,” Diamond told his fans.

Diamond also revealed that he will be sharing several collaborations he has worked on with international stars.

Diamond also confronted the comparisons drawn between him and other musicians who he said couldn’t measure up to his level of success.

“When I started expanding my horizons beyond East Africa, many of you failed to understand and began to say, ‘Oh, he’s singing nonsense,’ and spread numerous scandals. You started endorsing artistes who are not on my level to compete with me.”

“But then, you were shocked when I received international accolades and filled stadiums in countries that you only read about in geography textbooks. Meanwhile, your artistes were waiting for radio concerts!” he sarcastically said.

To his haters, he said he no longer listens to their opinions.

“So, just as you calmly observed when I dropped my bombshells outside East Africa, I kindly request that you maintain the same calmness when launching your attacks on me. I don’t need your opinions, hate or mockery. Take them elsewhere! If you had given good advice to your artistes whom you compare to me, maybe they would have achieved a quarter of what I have accomplished in terms of awards and reduced the arrogance of Nigerians today. But they all failed… Now, as strong men, when we rise, we ask you to calm down!” he said.

He further clarified that these attacks do not mean that he was disregarding collaborations with his friends from Tanzania or East Africa.

“They also have their significance for my Swahili-speaking audience, especially during this Wasafi Festival season. So, expect a lot of exciting projects from me. In fact, I might even start a few of my own!”

