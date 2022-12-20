Did girlfriend use senior police officer’s firearm to shoot Eldama Ravine man?

John Nganga, 29, who was shot on his right thigh in Timboroa on November 24, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

John Nganga, 29, who was shot on his right thigh in Timboroa on November 24, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY





A senior police officer in Baringo is under investigation after a controversial incident where his firearm was used to shoot and injure a 29-year-old man.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations to establish the circumstances under which a firearm belonging to Police Inspector Geoffrey Mwangi was used to shoot Mr John Nganga on the night of November 24.

Mr Mwangi is the deputy Officer Commanding Timboroa police station. The move by the IPOA followed the conflicting reports made over the identity of the person that used the firearm and the reasons behind the shooting.

Of contention is whether it was the officer or his girlfriend that shot Mr Nganga on his thigh.

A report made at the Mercy mission hospital in Eldama Ravine where Mr Nganga was rushed to for treatment indicated that Mr Mwangi in the company of a group of youth brought a wounded Mr Nganga to the hospital for treatment at around 4 am on November 25.

The officer claimed to have accidentally shot Mr Nganga in self-defence. The officer reported that he had come from escorting a friend to Timboroa stage at about midnight when he was accosted by four men around the Timboroa market who wrestled to the ground before he pulled out his gun and shot twice.

The doctor’s report, however, showed that the victim was shot from an upward point, with the bullet entering through his right thigh at a higher point than the exit point.

However, after his condition was stabilized Mr Nganga denied the claims made by Mr Mwangi and accused him of trying to fix him in order to protect himself. He said the officer’s girlfriend is the one who had shot him.

Mr Nganga reported that he was enjoying his drinks at a joint in Timboroa Trading centre when the officer and his girlfriend who were in the same bar engaged in an argument.

He said the couple went out only for them to hear gunshots sound. On coming out they discovered it is the officer who had shot in the air.

His girlfriend snatched the firearm from him and hid it behind the bar before locking the officer in one of the rooms.

She later called Mr Ng’ang’a requesting him to help locate the pistol using the torch on his mobile phone in order to keep it safe.

They managed to find the gun but when she picked it she accidentally pulled the trigger. which was still cocked and shot Mr Ng’ang’a.

Mr Ng’ang’as family is however apprehensive that the police will try to interfere with investigations in a bid to protect their own.

One of the members who spoke on condition of anonymity said the officer has been sending emissaries to try and settle the matter by compensating for the expenses incurred.

According to the family member the woman who was also a friend of Mr Ng’ang’a has come out to apologize to his family over the incident.

“The officer has been sending his family members to us seeking to reconcile but we have rejected his advances because we suspect malice in his actions. He is not sincere because he wants us to make reports that favour him but implicate Ng’anga,” said the member.

Koibatek Subcounty Police commander Joseph Ongaya confirmed the incident which he said is still under investigation.

Mr Ongaya said the matter is being handled professionally by police internal investigations.

“We are investigating the matter which involves our police officer and a local. Once it is complete we shall take appropriate action,” said Mr Ongaya.

The police boss who was economical with words said they are yet to arrest any suspect but they will ensure the matter is dealt with fairly.

“I can assure you that we will not interfere with the investigation by any independent body or try to cover up for anyone,” he said.

The Rift valley IPOA coordinator Mr Josephat Kaimenyi said the agency is finalizing an investigation on the matter.

According to Mr Kaimenyi, the matter which was received on November 25 has been processed and will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution soon for directions.

“We are at the tail end of the investigations and will soon be seeking directions from the DPP after we are done with investigations. It is a sensitive case which needed thorough investigations,” said Mr Kaimenyi.

jopenda@ke.nationmedia.com

