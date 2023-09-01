DJ Krowbar appeals for financial help for his ailing wife

DJ Krowbar with his wife Wanjiru Karumba, who is currently battling kidney disease. PHOTO | COURTESY

Award-winning gospel DJ, Fredrick Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has reached out to the public for financial assistance to support his wife, Wanjiru Karumba, who is currently battling kidney disease.

The talented mixmaster shared their challenging journey during an interview with Lulu Hassan, shedding light on the shocking medical diagnosis that has changed their lives.

It all started in April 2022 when Wanjiru began experiencing weakness, loss of appetite and swollen legs prompted her to seek urgent medical attention.

“I rushed to the hospital and they checked all the organs to ensure I could not get a stroke or heart attack. I was called to the hospital after the tests. They said I had an acute kidney injury. Unfortunately, the doctor told us that there is no treatment, and I had to start with dialysis,” Wanjiru explained.

Acute kidney injury is a medical condition where the kidneys suddenly stop working properly.

The couple sought multiple medical opinions even as they came to terms with the gravity of the situation. DJ Krowbar significantly lost weight during that period.

“I could not sleep and it was tough for both of us. We went to the third hospital and they referred to the first hospital just to verify. They had to manage the pressure so that we start treatment. I was in HDU for one week waiting her pressure to rise again. Mental health due to denial was at stake. I had also lost a lot of weight,” Wanjiru recounted.

On Wednesday this week, DJ Krowbar revealed his wife’s critical condition on social media. Wanjiru, who is now in the final stage of treatment, requires a kidney transplant estimated to cost at least Sh6 million.

Despite being short of funds, the couple remain hopeful that they will overcome their challenges with the support of well-wishers, with DJ Krowbar calling on the public to stand with them.

“When this journey began, I remember joining hands with my wife saying, ‘One day we shall see the end of this.’ Now the end is right ahead of us, and we need your prayers and financial help to hold our hands to make this miracle a reality,” he said.

In a touching video message, DJ Krowbar praised his wife for her resilience and bravery in the face of adversity.

