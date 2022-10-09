DNG laments garbage dumping in Woodley





Woodley Member of County Assembly (MCA) Davidson Ngibuini aka DNG has lamented over the dumping of garbage in his ward.

In a post on Instagram, the politician called out on the ‘reckless’ behaviour by traders whom he accused of throwing waste at the roadside.

“I have personally overseen several earth movers and trucks clearing garbage since I was elected,” he explained.

“However, despite our efforts, dumping continues unabated on the road. It beats all sense as to how and why a trader would come with his/her waste and throw it on the road. This is your market. You earn from this market. You have businesses there. In fact, it should be your number one goal to protect your market which is where you earn your daily bread. You cannot sustain a market this way.”

Dumping garbage on the road is still continuing unchecked. During my Thanksgiving Road Show this week, I reiterated the same. As much as I am pressing the Environment Team to collect the garbage, we cannot be the same people throwing waste on the road. That is unacceptable. https://t.co/wlpzWzw5EI — Davidson DNG Ngibuini (@dngkenya) October 8, 2022

He also weighed in on increased cases of robbery in the area.

“Kindly make a call to these officers immediately if you face a security challenge in order for them to take swift action. Also, please report any crime to your nearest Police Station. Ensure you get an OB No. We need to have a record of all Criminal Occurrences within our ward in order to track incidents & responses,” he said.

He also announced an increase of patrol police officers in the ward.

