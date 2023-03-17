Don’t count out Azziad! She deserves a spot on the govt. Creative Team





Okay, first of all, let’s get one thing straight: being a content creator is hard work. It takes a lot of effort, creativity, and dedication to produce content that resonates with people and keeps them coming back for more.

And when you’re a content creator who has managed to amass millions of followers, like Azziad Nasenya, you know you’re doing something right.

Appreciating the beauty of silence and stillness.🤗🥰 Wishing you all the same today & in the week to come. #AzziadNasenya #OnTheMove pic.twitter.com/P8k0dRGNGU — Azziad Nasenya (@AzziadNasenya) March 5, 2023

Now, some people might dismiss Azziad as just another sexy Tiktoker who got lucky. But that’s a narrow-minded view that completely misses the point.

Azziad is more than just a pretty face with a limber waist and voluptuous hips (although let’s be real, those don’t hurt, either). She’s a savvy businesswoman who understands the ins and outs of the creative economy.

For starters, Azziad doesn’t just create content on her own. She employs a production and management team to help her bring her ideas to life.

That means she’s not just creating content; she’s also creating jobs. And in Kenya, where unemployment is a major issue, that’s no small feat.

But it’s not just about creating jobs. Azziad also understands the tech behind her craft. She knows how to use SEO and other digital marketing tools to reach her audience and grow her brand.

And speaking of her audience, Azziad deeply understands who they are and what they want. That’s why she’s been able to build such a massive following in such a short amount of time.

And let’s not forget that Azziad has already achieved international recognition. She was nominated for a E! People’s Choice Award for crying out loud! That’s no small feat, and it’s a testament to her talent and hard work.

She emerged as first runner-up in the African Social Star category at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Azziad has mastered the art of monetizing her brand and has done so in a way that many young people should aspire to.

She not only sells merchandise, but she has also trademarked her designs and logo, ensuring that her brand remains unique and protected.

So when people dismiss Azziad as just another Tiktoker who got lucky, they’re missing the bigger picture.

In addition to being a content creator, Azziad wears many other hats, including actor and on-air personality at Sound City. She has also been appointed as the official global ambassador for Save Our Future, showcasing her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of social media.

Azziad is a creative force to be reckoned with, and her contributions to the creative economy should not be overlooked.

Infact, I would go so far as to say that Azziad deserves a place on the table at the Creative Technical Committee by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts, and Sports Ababu Namwamba.

Her insights and expertise would be invaluable in shaping policies that support and promote the creative economy. And let’s be real. If anyone knows how to innovate and develop solutions that work, it’s Azziad.

So let’s stop underestimating Azziad and start celebrating her. She’s a boss, a trailblazer, and a true creative genius. And the creative economy needs more people like her.

