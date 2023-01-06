DP Gachagua on his nostalgic trek on Mount Kenya





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shared his nostalgic experience while trekking on Mount Kenya.

Accompanying his experience with beautiful photos, the second in command said that crossing the famous river Rikkia reminded him of how we owe freedom fighters for the freedom we are enjoying today.

“President William Samoei Ruto and I arrived at the inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club at the foot of Mount Kenya last evening,” said Gachagua.

“I woke up early this morning at 4am to make a nostalgic journey to The Mountain. The one-hour trek that included crossing River Rikkia reminded me of the great struggle for our freedom.”

He also said he took one hour to pray to God for granting Kenya its freedom back in 1963.

“I took time to thank God for his Mercy and kindness to the people of Kenya and for giving us the freedom we are now enjoying,” added Gachagua.

Also read: Most Wanted: US offers Sh1.2b for information on Al-Shabaab leader for role in 2020 attack

The former Member of Parliament for Mathira Constituency also said that he prayed for President Ruto as he embarks on transforming the country’s economy.

“While facing Mount Kenya, I prayed to ‘Mwene Nyaga’ to give good health and wisdom to our Great Leader President William Samoei Ruto as he embarks on the economic transformation of our nation and the restoration of the dignity of the Kenyan people. Mlima is calm, steady and stoic na iko sawa.”

The two leaders chaired a meeting with Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other top government officials at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting is to evaluate the performance of his administration since he assumed office on September 13, 2022.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi chaired the Thursday session, which he said was aimed at harmonising, bonding and creating synergy to realise President Ruto’s manifesto as promised during the election campaigns.

Also read: Khalwale warns MCAs after Kawira Mwangaza impeachment flops