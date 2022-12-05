DPP promises to resolve disappearance of two Indians and Kenyan driver





The Director of Public Prosecution Mr Noordin Haji has he will ensure the law is followed to the core on the hearing of 13 officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) in connection to the disappearance of two Indians and their driver.

In a statement, Mr Haji said his office is committed to uphold the law in the case of the disappearance of Mr Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, his friend Zaid Sami Kidwai and the driver Mr Nicodemus Mwania.

The trio disappeared on July 25, just outside the Ole Sereni Hotel. The two foreigners were in the country to work with President William Ruto’s ICT campaign team.

“The ODPP recognizes the complexity of the matter and continues to collaborate and coordinate with the National Police Service and Internal Affairs Unit to ensure comprehensive investigations into this matter,” Mr Haji said.

Mr Haji promise to ensure that the office relies on facts, evidence and the rule of law to appropriately consider criminal culpability of all those who will be found on the wrong.

The ODPP said that the matter was mentioned in court on Thursday, December 1, 2022, when the officers were arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts and were each released on a bond of Sh500,000.

He revealed that the officers were scheduled to undergo a DNA test in order to ascertain whether they were involved in the disappearance of the three.

“The prosecution sought for variation of court orders initially granted on November 10, 2022, to allow the National Police Service, Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to escort all suspects for DNA testing,” the statement further read.

He further said that the officers were released on very stringent rules as much as they were handed freedom failure to which the decision will be overturned.

