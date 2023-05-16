Duo on the run after stabbing a ‘friend’ in Nairobi





Police in Kabete, Dagoretti Sub-County in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly stabbed their friend who is now fighting for his life in hospital.

The two men, who the police have described as young, allegedly assaulted Mr Paul Mareka, 18, at the Uthiru Shopping Centre along Mukiri Road.

“It was reported through control room by one Bernard Odhiambo that there was a young man who had been attacked at Uthiru Shopping Center along Mukiri road. Police officers rushed to the scene where it was established that the victim had been attacked by the duo,” the police report reads in part.

Mr Mareka told the police that he knew the his attackers as he was being rushed to Eagles Hospital in Kangemi, Nairobi County.

It has emerged that the attackers accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, police in Kangemi have launched investigations after the decomposing body of a minor was found at a dump site.

According to the police, the body may have been at the scene for up to three days before it was found on Sunday afternoon.

Investigations to identify the deceased and establish the cause of death is ongoing.

In another incident, the body of a man was found with visible injuries in Dandora area, Nairobi.

The body was found next to the railway line by area residents who informed the police.

In Mwiki, Kasarani Sub County police on Sunday retrieved the body of a minor from Nairobi River.

