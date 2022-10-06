Dusuma hit-maker Meddy in mourning





Top Rwandese singer Ngabo Médard Jobert, professionally known as Meddy, is in mourning following the death of his mother, Cyabukombe Alphonsine.

Taking to his social media pages on October 5, 2022, the singer who claimed his fame in Kenya through a hit collaboration with Kenya’s Otile Brown on the Dusuma song, broke the news of his mother’s death, saying he didn’t know how to explain how much he missed his mother.

“I attempted so many times to write about you, and every time I tried words failed me. What can I really say?”

Meddy continued the tribute.

“My mother is a woman of God, a woman of compassion, a woman of truth, a woman of character, and a fearless and strongest woman I have ever known. My sweet dear mother. So many beautiful memories come to mind.

You disciplined me like a father, loved me like a mother, laughed with me like a friend. My superwoman, my sweet mama. I know you are more alive today than you have ever been.

Thank you for introducing me to the Gospel of Jesus, thank you for teaching me to walk in truth with boldness, and thank you for all the values of life I learned from you.”

Adding, “Thank you for teaching me all the skills I know today, Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of life.

You stood with me when no one could. I love you, even more, today than I ever loved you. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt, that soon and very soon I will See you again and this time in the beauty and Glory of God.”

“I miss you so much I can’t even explain. Not a day goes by without thinking of you. But my hope is in Christ and in Christ alone! I love you forever Ma ❤,” mourned Meddy.

He also uploaded videos of his mother playing the guitar, scenes from his childhood he and his siblings shared while in the company of their mother, his mother receiving him and of her funeral.

“The angel that raised me! So many dreams, so many plans I had for you. But God will probably reward you more than I would have!”

“We take it from here, until then. You were in my arms then, you are in his arms now. Blessed be the name of the Lord!” added Meddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meddy (@meddyonly)

