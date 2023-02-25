Eastern Bypass to be closed for 12 hours on Sunday

Road signs on the Eastern Bypass near the Membley Estate in this picture taken on January 16, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced another day of traffic disruption along the Eastern Bypass on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 6am-6pm.

According to the authority, the closure will be to allow the contractor to lay the final surface dressing at the section between Green Spot Gardens and Thika Road Junction.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution and follow the installed road signs, traffic Marshalls and the police will be on site to guide motorists and ensure smooth flow of traffic,” Kura said in an advisory to the public.

Consequently, Kura has urged motorists to be cautious when they approach the area earmarked for construction.

Inbound traffic approaching Thika Road from the Green Spot Gardens will be diverted to join the outbound lane of the dual carriageway.

The disruption means that motorists will share one lane along the affected section. Kura said traffic marshals and police will be on-site to guide motorists to enable a smooth flow of traffic.

This is the fourth closure on the road in as many weeks. Last month, the Authority announced a three day on one side of the same road.

A few days later they closed the road again for two days, all the closures were to lay the final surface layer.

Last Sunday, a section of the road was closed for some hours for the contactor to do the final surface layer.

The expansion of the Eastern Bypass into a dual carriageway was expected to have been finished by end of January.

The 28-kilometer road stretches from City Cabanas on Mombasa Road to Ruiru and has been under construction since November 2021.

The contract for the Sh12.5 billion key road was awarded to China Communication Construction Company Limited last year.

The multi-billion-shilling project aims to ease the growing traffic jam on the key road that links motorists from the busy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mombasa-Nairobi highway to Thika Superhighway, bypassing the congested central business district.

The Eastern Bypass was constructed as a single-carriageway, but since its completion in 2014, considerable urbanisation and commerce along the corridor have occasioned significant traffic volumes.

