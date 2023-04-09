Evans Kidero defends state job appointment amid UDA backlash

Dr Evans Kidero and his wife Susan Mboya flanked by their aides. PHOTO | COURTESY

Evans Kidero, the Trade and Investment Chief Administrative Secretary, has faced criticism for allegedly overtaking UDA supporters to secure his senior government position.

However, Kidero has defended himself, stating that his skills and work experience earned him the appointment.

President William Ruto considered Kidero’s campaign manifesto during the 2022 political campaign, and Kidero believes his promises to build processing factories for potato sugar and pineapple and a fish processing plant may have been what the head of state considered.

“During the 2022 political campaign, I had an eight point agenda which I was sharing with residents of Homa Bay. This is what the president looked at when I got the job,” Mr Kidero said.

Kidero is among a group of politicians who previously supported Raila Odinga but campaigned against President Ruto in the run-up to the August 2022 election.

Alongside other state officials like his Transport counterpart Nicholas Gumbo, Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency Chairman Odoyo Owidi, Fish Marketing Authority Chairman Martin Ogindo, Nuclear Regulatory Authority Chairman Omondi Anyanga among others.

Although they lost their respective seats, they have secured job opportunities in the government this year.

However, some UDA members in Homa Bay argue that priority should have been given to those who campaigned for President Ruto.

They claim that UDA members who failed to secure seats on the party ticket have not been rewarded nor recognized.

Led by former woman rep candidate Melida Auma, the UDA members claimed those who vied for different seats on the party ticket at the local but failed had not been rewarded let alone recognised.

“We risked our lives to campaign for the president in a region that is predominantly in the opposition. But despite our sacrifice that led to some of us being charged, we are yet to get any reward,” she said.

Ms Auma called on President Ruto to consider giving people like her job in government.

Kidero responded to the UDA members’ grievances during a meeting in Homa Bay, saying that he has heard their complaints.

He acknowledged that some UDA supporters have not benefited from the party but assured them that he will let the president know their concerns. Kidero reminded Kenyans to engage in income-generating activities to fight poverty, proposing planting food crops such as maize to eradicate hunger.

He encouraged Kenyans to use subsidised seeds provided by the government to make the country food secure.

Kidero stands by his appointment, citing his skills and work experience as the reason behind it. He assures UDA members that more opportunities will be available for those who sacrificed for the party, and he reminds Kenyans to engage in income-generating activities to fight poverty.

