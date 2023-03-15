Ex-governor Kidero – Ruto, don’t pay me, just give me a job!





Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has told off critics claiming he is desperate to seek a state job.

Dr Kidero who vied and lost the Homa Bay governor seat to Gladys Wanga, said he is not interested in a leadership position in government to earn salary and support his family. Rather, he intends to be somewhere to serve Kenyans.

Dr Kidero said he applied to be a state officer. His application was meant to serve the people and not earn a salary.

“It is not a must for me to be employed to survive. I have enough material wealth to push me through,” he said during an interview on Ramogi TV on Tuesday night.

The Public Service Commission had interviewed him for the CAS position.

According to Dr Kidero, he is interested in a position that he can use to help people.

“There are jobs that are meant to support you. But there are careers like being a clergy that one uses to support the community. That is what I am interested in,” Dr Kidero said.

The former county chief has served in different positions in government, including being the managing director at Mumias Sugar Company.

However, his leadership at the factory has been controversial as critics accuse him of being behind the miller’s woes.

He was elected as the first governor of Nairobi in 2013 and lost the same seat to Mike Sonko in 2017.

After a five years break, Dr Kidero tried his luck in Homa Bay, where he vied for the governor seat as an independent candidate.

The High Court last week ruled that his main challenge, Ms Wanga, was rightfully elected.

As the court case was ongoing, his name appeared in the newspaper that he was shortlisted for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

The former governor has since aligned himself with President William Ruto’s UDA party, which he described as visionary, unlike ODM, which he claimed does not promote democracy despite its name saying so.

He was initially a staunch supporter of Mr Odinga. Dr Kidero even got life membership in ODM.

But he accused the party of betraying him before the August 9, 2022, elections and that they were not being democratic in it’s processes.

“I have been betrayed more than once and that is why I left ODM,” he said.

The betrayal, he said, happened when the party issued a certificate to Ms Wanga.

According to Dr Kidero, the same would have happened in 2013 when he first vied for the Nairobi governor seat.

He claimed the party settled on Bishop Margret Wanjiru as its preferred candidate.

“What saved me was that she did not have the qualifications to be a governor. They tried the same in 2017 but they could not find someone to compete against me,” Dr Kidero said.

