Jamal’s sister speaks after claims she neglected Amira (Receipts)





Businessman Jamal Marlow’s sister Leila Adeen has responded to claims by Amira that she was not there for her when Jamal allegedly mistreated her.

Jamal Marlow alias Rohosafi and his ex-wife Amira have been making the headlines for the last couple of days after publicly exposing each other.

The mother of two alleged that at one time, she lost her pregnancy after he beat her.

Jamal denied those allegations despite Amira sharing receipts that supported her claim of pregnancy and also the claim that she miscarried shortly after.

Through screenshots, Amira also alleged that Jamal was not providing for their kids.

The screenshots showed how she tried to reach out to Jamal Marlow’s sister Leila Adeen for help, although she allegedly did not offer any significant help to her.

Jamal’s sister Leila has since responded to Amira’s claims.

Leila Adeen took to her Instagram to discredit Amira’s claims.

Leila said she was on Amira’s side even when her brother Jamal Marlow cheated on and mistreated her because she did not support it.

However, Leila said this changed when the brand influencer gave information to bloggers who painted their family badly.

“Girl you know I supported you from the beginning until you started sharing some things about my family to a blogger. That you crossed the line as well. Even then we still had your back. You took a specific screenshot so people can feel sorry for you while you hide the truth…”

Leila added, “…I was there for you through thick and thin even though I was millions of miles away. You try so hard to put people on the blast with your so called receipts but you’re bringing attention to all your issues, flaws and insecurities. Guess what we all have problems but we don’t air our dirty laundry out in public.”

Leila also shared a screenshot of a chat that she had with Amira back then in mid-2021, and it showed how she was truly on her side and did not support how Jamal Marlow was treating her as he publicly continued his affair with Amber Ray.

According to Leila’s bio on her Instagram, she is currently based in the US.

